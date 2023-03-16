News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Pleasure Beach Valhalla: 14 brilliant retro pictures from when the Viking ride was first opened by Jonathan Ross in 2000

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s hotly-anticipated, revamped Viking ride is set re-open this season so we’ve dug through the archives back to 2000 when it opened first time round.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT

Jonathan Ross was in town to perform the official opening and bravely accepted the challenge, with his wife Jane Goldman, to journey to Valhalla alongside Pleasure Beach boss Geoffrey Thompson and Barbara Thompson.

It had cost £15m to build and was the country’s biggest, privately-funded Millennium project. It was built on the site of the Fun House, which was destroyed by fire in 1991 and ironically featured an inferno of its own, with a wall of flames confronting brace Viking warriors. Rock FM was there to broadcast live from the park and there was a steady queue of eager thrill-seekers who wanted to be among the first to try it. Were you one of them? The day’s finale was a huge firework display, set to music, which lit up the sky in spectacular style. The photos are mainly from the opening but include pictures of the ride’s naming day and construction phases

Jonathan Ross and his wife Jane Goldman at the launch of the Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Jonathan Ross and his wife Jane Goldman at the launch of the Valhalla ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: JOHN HUGHES

Crowds queuing for the new ride

Crowds queuing for the new ride Photo: JOHN HUGHES

You couldn't miss the ride with this slightly scary, yet awesomely brilliant Viking facade

You couldn't miss the ride with this slightly scary, yet awesomely brilliant Viking facade Photo: Martin Bostock

This was when the Pleasure Beach officially unveiled the name of the new dark ride in 1999 - with a suitably Viking theme Pic shows Olaf (otherwise known as Mike Lawson) carrying off Jenni Numminen from the Hot Ice show

This was when the Pleasure Beach officially unveiled the name of the new dark ride in 1999 - with a suitably Viking theme Pic shows Olaf (otherwise known as Mike Lawson) carrying off Jenni Numminen from the Hot Ice show Photo: Rob Lock

