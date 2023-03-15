These were the scenes as Blackpool Pleasure Beach kicked off the 2023 season and announced Valhalla's reopening

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments: “We know how long fans have been waiting for us to announce the reopening of Valhalla, and we’re confident they won’t be disappointed with our reimagining of one of the country’s best-loved rides." Photo: Daniel Martino
Featuring many of the exciting elements that made the ride so popular when it first opened in 2000, the team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have hinted that there are some surprises in store now that the ride has been truly brought into the modern era. Photo: Daniel Martino