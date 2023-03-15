News you can trust since 1873
These were the scenes as Blackpool Pleasure Beach kicked off the 2023 season and announced Valhalla's reopening

Blackpool Pleasure Beach officially announced its highly anticipated ride Valhalla would return this year following during its 2023 season launch event.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Mar 2023, 20:05 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 20:12 GMT

These were the scenes:

Blackpool Pleasure Beach confirmed at Wednesday’s annual season launch that Valhalla is set to reopen for technical rehearsals this April.

1. 2023 Season Launch Event

Blackpool Pleasure Beach confirmed at Wednesday’s annual season launch that Valhalla is set to reopen for technical rehearsals this April. Photo: Daniel Martino

James Cox, Director of Marketing, Sales and PR, speaking at the event.

2. 2023 Season Launch Event

James Cox, Director of Marketing, Sales and PR, speaking at the event. Photo: Daniel Martino

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments: “We know how long fans have been waiting for us to announce the reopening of Valhalla, and we’re confident they won’t be disappointed with our reimagining of one of the country’s best-loved rides."

3. 2023 Season Launch Event

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments: “We know how long fans have been waiting for us to announce the reopening of Valhalla, and we’re confident they won’t be disappointed with our reimagining of one of the country’s best-loved rides." Photo: Daniel Martino

Featuring many of the exciting elements that made the ride so popular when it first opened in 2000, the team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have hinted that there are some surprises in store now that the ride has been truly brought into the modern era.

4. 2023 Season Launch Event

Featuring many of the exciting elements that made the ride so popular when it first opened in 2000, the team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have hinted that there are some surprises in store now that the ride has been truly brought into the modern era. Photo: Daniel Martino

