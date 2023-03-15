Blackpool Pleasure Beach confirmed at Wednesday’s annual season launch that Valhalla is set to reopen for technical rehearsals this April.

Featuring many of the exciting elements that made the ride so popular when it first opened in 2000, the team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have hinted that there are some surprises in store now that the ride has been truly brought into the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riders can expect to be taken on a fantastical journey to Valhalla, boarding a longboat and journeying into a parallel world guided by a brave Viking named Ivàr.

Most Popular

There, they will encounter the spirit of Odin and pass into the afterlife to try to make it to Valhalla.

While on their journey, riders will get to experience the elements – fire, ice and lots of water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments: “We know how long fans have been waiting for us to announce the reopening of Valhalla, and we’re confident they won’t be disappointed with our reimagining of one of the country’s best-loved rides.

“The team has been hard at work behind the scenes, and we can’t wait to have the famous Valhalla waterfall back on in the park once more. Guests will be able to experience the ride through technical rehearsals this April.

Valhalla at Blackpool Pleasure Beach is set to reopen for technical rehearsals this April following a major refurbishment (Credit: Freddo)

“Valhalla has well and truly been given the reimagining it deserves, now boasting some exciting new features and impressive sustainability credentials to help ensure the ride is more environmentally friendly - without compromising on the sense of adventure for which it’s been known for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Slevin, Director of Creative, Design & Experience at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, who has headed up the Valhalla project, said: “The reopening of the UK’s most beloved water ride has been a tricky secret to keep, so it’s fantastic to be able to confirm we will be bringing back Valhalla for the 2023 season.

“We are initially opening Valhalla for technical rehearsals which means that the ride may operate intermittently throughout the day and some elements of the attraction may not be functioning.

Riders can expect to be taken on a fantastical journey to Valhalla, journeying into a parallel world guided by a brave Viking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate our guest’s patience as we’ve carried out this huge project, working alongside countless industry experts to enhance ride experience and give guests a well-deserved surprise.

“The legend has returned to Blackpool Pleasure Beach and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Opening in 2000 and costing £15m to build, Valhalla was one of the longest water rides in the world and was renowned for drenching riders.

Combining special effects, including fire and snow, dramatic drops and gallons of water, it was Britain's biggest privately funded millennium investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening in 2000 and costing £15m to build, Valhalla was one of the longest water rides in the world and was renowned for drenching riders.

Combining special effects, including fire and snow, dramatic drops and gallons of water, it was Britain's biggest privately funded millennium investment.

In September 2019, Valhalla was named the Best Water Ride in the World for the fifth year running at The Golden Ticket Awards.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach announced the ride would be closed during the 2020 season for a major refurbishment in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was set to reopen for Blackpool Pleasure Beach's 125th anniversary year in 2021, but plans had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic.