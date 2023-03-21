News you can trust since 1873
21 fascinating retro pictures INSIDE Blackpool Miners' Convalescent Home exactly as it was before it closed

Few can pass the stately Miners’ Home, as it was, on Blackpool prom without sparing it a glance.

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT

The home, which is now private accommodation, stands in nearly seven acres of land and was a convalescent home for miners who came to Blackpool for the fresh air whilst recouperating from injury and ill health after a lifetime down the coal pits. But for those of us who live in Blackpool, it was a curious place. These pictures are a rare glimpse inside the Baroque-style building and whilst the interior perhaps doesn’t quite match up to the expectations of it splendid frontage, it was a place of comfort for many former miners who ‘reckoned it was the best hotel in town’

Miners' Convalescent Home: You can't fail but glance at it. Read on for more fascinating pictures of the rooms, kitchens, dining areas...

1. Inside the Miners' Home

Miners' Convalescent Home: You can't fail but glance at it. Read on for more fascinating pictures of the rooms, kitchens, dining areas... Photo: National World

Full size snooker tables for residents in the games room

2. Inside the Miners' Home

Full size snooker tables for residents in the games room Photo: National World

The indoor bowling green as it was in January 1996

3. Insider the Miners' Home

The indoor bowling green as it was in January 1996 Photo: National World

High ceilings and flooded with natural light, the rooms were enormous. This was presumably a communal sitting room

4. Inside the Miners' Home

High ceilings and flooded with natural light, the rooms were enormous. This was presumably a communal sitting room Photo: National World

