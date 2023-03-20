News you can trust since 1873
8 of the best hidden gem attractions in Blackpool according to Trip Advisor reviews

Slightly off the beaten track and lesser known than the beasts of Blackpool tourism, these popular attractions are the hidden gems - and Trip Advisor reviewers rate them highly.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:53 GMT

As Blackpool’s season gets underway, these are the ones reviewers think are worth a visit… have you been to them?

Spitfire Visitor Centre, Escape Room and The Regent

1. Blackpool's hidden gem attractions... find out the most popular according to Trip Advisor reviews

Spitfire Visitor Centre, Escape Room and The Regent Photo: National World

Nestled in Church Street, Escape Room Centre was ranked the resorts top hidden gem attraction

2. The Escape Room

Nestled in Church Street, Escape Room Centre was ranked the resorts top hidden gem attraction Photo: Google Street View

Haunted Blackpool author and founder of Supernatural Events Stephen Mercer in full swing at one of the tours. This year they are including Victorian Seances at one of Blackpool's most haunted pubs

3. Blackpool Ghost Walks and Supernatural Events

Haunted Blackpool author and founder of Supernatural Events Stephen Mercer in full swing at one of the tours. This year they are including Victorian Seances at one of Blackpool's most haunted pubs Photo: National World

Comedy Station Comedy Club was ranked third as Blackpool's premier comedy club, right opposite the tower

4. Comedy Station

Comedy Station Comedy Club was ranked third as Blackpool's premier comedy club, right opposite the tower Photo: Google Street View

