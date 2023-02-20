8 hidden gem pubs in Blackpool according to customer reviews on Google
Visitors flock to Blackpool from all over the country and there is no shortage of pubs and bars in and around the town centre,.
But it is easy to miss some of town’s hidden gems which even some locals don’t know about.
We’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars on offer in the resort.
The Gazette searched internet reviews to see which pubs in Blackpool have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.
Take a look at eight of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, as the ultimate pub crawl.