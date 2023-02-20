Visitors flock to Blackpool from all over the country and there is no shortage of pubs and bars in and around the town centre,.

But it is easy to miss some of town’s hidden gems which even some locals don’t know about.

We’ve put together some of the best ‘hidden gem’ pubs and bars on offer in the resort.

The Gazette searched internet reviews to see which pubs in Blackpool have been classed as hidden gems by the people that know best, the customers.

Take a look at eight of them below, to be enjoyed individually or, as the ultimate pub crawl.

1 . PubGems Blackpool.jpg Below are 8 of the best 'hidden gem' Blackpool pubs and bars

2 . 2. The Mitre 3 West St, Blackpool. Example review: ""Little gem hidden in the middle of mayhem. Good selection of beer ,cosy atmosphere ,good staff and clientele."

3 . 3.Cask and Tap 82 Topping Street. Example review: "Fantastic little hidden gem. Great selection of ales and stouts on tap."

4 . 4. Buckinghams Public House 35 Queen Street. Example review: "Great drinks prices and bar food and the staff are absolutely fantastic"