21 pictures of Blackpool social clubs in the 90s and 00s including Argosy, Highfield, Central Workingmen's and Royal British Legion
These places bound communities together, gave people a place to talk, drink and put the world to rights
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT
Social Clubs were, and still are, the places where members could enjoy a cheaper drink and with function rooms, they were the choices for family gatherings, fund raisers and sporting events. Remember what Waterloo Social Club was like back in the day? Empire Bingo and Social Club is featured, that’s now demolished. And there are others which will take right back to the era. They are not an exhaustive list but they remember some the clubs at the heart of the community.
