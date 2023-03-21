News you can trust since 1873
21 pictures of Blackpool social clubs in the 90s and 00s including Argosy, Highfield, Central Workingmen's and Royal British Legion

These places bound communities together, gave people a place to talk, drink and put the world to rights

By Claire Lark
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:39 GMT

Social Clubs were, and still are, the places where members could enjoy a cheaper drink and with function rooms, they were the choices for family gatherings, fund raisers and sporting events. Remember what Waterloo Social Club was like back in the day? Empire Bingo and Social Club is featured, that’s now demolished. And there are others which will take right back to the era. They are not an exhaustive list but they remember some the clubs at the heart of the community.

Blackpool Central Working Men's Club in 2000

1. Social Club Memories

Blackpool Central Working Men's Club in 2000 Photo: Submit

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006

2. Social Club Memories

The Argosy Sports and Social Club, Grange Park, 2006 Photo: Mike Foster

Progress Sports and Social Club in Exchange Street, 2003

3. Memories of the Social Clubs

Progress Sports and Social Club in Exchange Street, 2003 Photo: Mark Pearson

Inside the Duple Social Club. It closed down in 2019

4. Duple Social Club Bar

Inside the Duple Social Club. It closed down in 2019 Photo: submit

