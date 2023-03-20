News you can trust since 1873
12 Blackpool restaurants you may remember from the 1990s - including La Piazza and West Coast Rock Cafe

With its tourism firmly on the map, Blackpool has its fair share of restaurants to choose from.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:05 GMT

Some of these are still going strong whilst others were once loved but lost as the years rolled by. The photos are sure to bring back memories from nights out with mates, celebrations and first dates

This was how La Fontana looked in 1990. It's still a popular place to eat in Clifton Street

This was how La Fontana looked in 1990. It's still a popular place to eat in Clifton Street Photo: National World

Sharon Astin at Autumn Leaves, Topping Street, 1999

Sharon Astin at Autumn Leaves, Topping Street, 1999 Photo: National World

Remember Rock of Ages?

Remember Rock of Ages? Photo: National World

The Peppermill in Birley Street as it was in the 90s

The Peppermill in Birley Street as it was in the 90s Photo: National World

