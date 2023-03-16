News you can trust since 1873
29 landlords from Blackpool pubs who pulled the pints in the 90s and 00s including Wheatsheaf, Bloomfield, Flashman's and The Queens

They will have served thousands of pints between them keeping the drinks flowing every day.

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:34 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 09:18 GMT

They are the the landlords at watering holes across Blackpool. Each will be a familiar face to a generation of drinkers who enjoyed a tipple or two during the 90s and early 00s.

Is your local from back in the day featured?

Bloomfield landlord Peter McCulloch was proud of his cheap Happy Hour prices in 1999

1. Landlords of the 90s and 00s

Bloomfield landlord Peter McCulloch was proud of his cheap Happy Hour prices in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Steve Norris was landlord at the Shovels pub on Common Edge Road in 2000

2. Toast to our landlords

Steve Norris was landlord at the Shovels pub on Common Edge Road in 2000 Photo: DAWN CASTLE

Paul Bonar enjoys a pint or two at The Saddle beer festival, where he was landlord in 2001

3. Landlords of the 90s and 00s

Paul Bonar enjoys a pint or two at The Saddle beer festival, where he was landlord in 2001 Photo: Dawn Castle

Landlord of the Bourne Arms in Knott End, Bob Stevens, 2001

4. Landlords of the 90s and 00s

Landlord of the Bourne Arms in Knott End, Bob Stevens, 2001 Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

