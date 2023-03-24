News you can trust since 1873
13 evocative pictures which show how we used to live in Blackpool in the 1960s

They are all black and white pictures, except one colour gem which shows Blackpool town centre from a vantage point half way up the tower.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:03 GMT

A packed seafront of holidaymakers sat in deck chairs (spot the knotted hankie and the hot pants) a scene which is so reminiscent of a typical British seaside. Pictures of Victoria Street, the Golden Mile and when Cat Stevens was in town make for a great example of 1960s nostalgia. They are a time wrap of classic nostalgia.

A great early colour photo of Blackpool town centre, taken from Blackpool Tower. Some of those buildings are long gone, mostly to make way for the Houndshill. Can you see Queenstown flats in the far distance?

A great early colour photo of Blackpool town centre, taken from Blackpool Tower. Some of those buildings are long gone, mostly to make way for the Houndshill. Can you see Queenstown flats in the far distance? Photo: Submit

The Starr Gate Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue later became an old people's home which was demolished. The plot was vacant for many years until permission was granted to build luxury apartments on the site

The Starr Gate Hotel at the junction of New South Promenade and Freemantle Avenue later became an old people's home which was demolished. The plot was vacant for many years until permission was granted to build luxury apartments on the site Photo: staff

Every deckchair was taken in this classic picture of Blackpool promenade on a Whit Monday in the 1960s. Can you spot the knotted handkerchief and the hot pants among the hordes enjoying an early summer siesta

Every deckchair was taken in this classic picture of Blackpool promenade on a Whit Monday in the 1960s. Can you spot the knotted handkerchief and the hot pants among the hordes enjoying an early summer siesta Photo: Historical

This 1960s view of Highfield Road near it's junction with Lodore Road had many independent shops

This 1960s view of Highfield Road near it's junction with Lodore Road had many independent shops Photo: staff

