13 evocative pictures which show how we used to live in Blackpool in the 1960s
They are all black and white pictures, except one colour gem which shows Blackpool town centre from a vantage point half way up the tower.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 08:03 GMT
A packed seafront of holidaymakers sat in deck chairs (spot the knotted hankie and the hot pants) a scene which is so reminiscent of a typical British seaside. Pictures of Victoria Street, the Golden Mile and when Cat Stevens was in town make for a great example of 1960s nostalgia. They are a time wrap of classic nostalgia.
In case you missed them: 13 rarely seen pictures showing how we used to live in Blackpool in the 70s and 80s
9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins
14 Blackpool buildings which are the resort's most beautiful according to readers - including Blackpool Tower and the White Tower
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4