14 Blackpool buildings which are the resort's most beautiful according to readers - including Blackpool Tower and the White Tower

We asked readers on social media which buildings in Blackpool they thought were the most beautiful.

By Claire Lark
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT

These pictures, in no particular order, show the ones frequently mentioned. Of course our Tower was a firm favourite, as well as the Winter Gardens and the popular cafe in Stanley Park. Blackpool was criticised this week in a list of ranked British seaside resorts. Blackpool was a mere 17th out of 20. But our resort has a wealth of attractions and reasons to come here and the millions of tourists who do, can’t all be wrong. Do you agree with our readers’ opinions? Which buildings do you admire in our town?

Blackpool Tower - it's the jewel in the crown. Diane Darlington said: "The Tower is beautiful especially when lit up"

Blackpool Tower - it's the jewel in the crown. Diane Darlington said: "The Tower is beautiful especially when lit up" Photo: Christopher Furlong

The White Tower at Blackpool Pleasure Beach was noted as one of Blackpool's finest

The White Tower at Blackpool Pleasure Beach was noted as one of Blackpool's finest Photo: National World

Blackpool Tower Ballroom was mentioned several times by readers. How can anyone say it's not beautiful? It's steeped in history, has seen millions of dancers on it's incredible dance floor and is where everyone wants to waltz on Strictly Come Dancing

Blackpool Tower Ballroom was mentioned several times by readers. How can anyone say it's not beautiful? It's steeped in history, has seen millions of dancers on it's incredible dance floor and is where everyone wants to waltz on Strictly Come Dancing Photo: Daniel Martino

This building was voted as one of the town's loveliest buildings. They are now the Charleston apartments but this photo a few years back was when it was the Cedar Tavern

This building was voted as one of the town's loveliest buildings. They are now the Charleston apartments but this photo a few years back was when it was the Cedar Tavern Photo: National World

