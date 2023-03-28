News you can trust since 1873
17 scenes of Cleveleys nostalgia captured in the 70s, 80s and 90s - including Victoria Road West shops, Jubilee Gardens and Promenade

These pictures tap into the last few decades to remind us what Cleveleys was like.

By Claire Lark
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 10:11 BST

Forever a popular town for tourists, the pictures remember some of the shops on Victoria Road, including Safeway before it was Morrisons and some gems of the seafront and promenade. Remember the beach huts? New properties being built are also featured.

A superb retro scene of Cleveleys promenade in the mid 1990s. It looks very different these days...

A superb retro scene of Cleveleys promenade in the mid 1990s. It looks very different these days... Photo: National World

Cleveleys BOC Car Showroom in Victoria Road, 1992

Cleveleys BOC Car Showroom in Victoria Road, 1992 Photo: Submit

Safeway - before it became Morrisons. This was in 2000

Safeway - before it became Morrisons. This was in 2000 Photo: submit

The clock shelter at the top of Victoria Road West as it was in 2000

The clock shelter at the top of Victoria Road West as it was in 2000 Photo: Martin Bostock

