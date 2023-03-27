24 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool North Station - the trains, station, platforms and people in the 80s and 90s
These pictures of Blackpool North Station turn the clock back mainly to the 1980s and 90s with a couple of extra old ones thrown in.
By Claire Lark
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:08 BST
Blackpool North superseded Talbot Road Station which was Blackpool’s first railway station, opening in 1846. It was renamed North Station in 1872 and in those days its front access was from Dickson Road.
The original station was replaced in 1898 and it was eventually demolished in the 1970s to make way for the station we have today. The pictures are a real throwback to the 80s and 90s, how we remember the station through those decades. The buffet shop, ticket office, pensioners on a £1 ticket to anywhere in the country, industrial action and developments remind us of past times.
