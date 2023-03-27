News you can trust since 1873
24 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool North Station - the trains, station, platforms and people in the 80s and 90s

These pictures of Blackpool North Station turn the clock back mainly to the 1980s and 90s with a couple of extra old ones thrown in.

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:08 BST

Blackpool North superseded Talbot Road Station which was Blackpool’s first railway station, opening in 1846. It was renamed North Station in 1872 and in those days its front access was from Dickson Road.

The original station was replaced in 1898 and it was eventually demolished in the 1970s to make way for the station we have today. The pictures are a real throwback to the 80s and 90s, how we remember the station through those decades. The buffet shop, ticket office, pensioners on a £1 ticket to anywhere in the country, industrial action and developments remind us of past times.

The station, lines and trains all wrapped up in this great picture from 1991

1. Memories of Blackpool North

The station, lines and trains all wrapped up in this great picture from 1991 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A great scene from the sidings look back to the station - probably mid 90s

2. Memories of Blackpool North

A great scene from the sidings look back to the station - probably mid 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Inside the station, 1989

Inside the station, 1989

Inside the station, 1989 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
An old diesel engine powers out of Blackpool North 1983

4. Memories of Blackpool North

An old diesel engine powers out of Blackpool North 1983 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
