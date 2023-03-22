News you can trust since 1873
19 retro scenes of life in Blackpool which capture memories and stand-out moments of 1997

We’ve trawled the archives for pictures from 1997 which showcase what was happening in the town 26 years ago

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT

These are a few key moments which shaped Blackpool during the year including concerts, roadshows and proud school moments. There was also a gun siege and former deputy prime minister John Prescott had a row with a punter in a pub.

Movie making at Collegiate High School, waiting for Prince Naseem at The Palace and a gun siege. This was 1997...

1. Blackpool in 1997

Movie making at Collegiate High School, waiting for Prince Naseem at The Palace and a gun siege. This was 1997... Photo: National World

Joseph Gilgun-better known as Coronation Street's Jamie Armstrong and Bill Tarmey, who played the legendary character Jack Duckworth, sign autographs for pigeon fanciers at the Show of the Year 1997 at the Winter Gardens

2. Blackpool in 1997

Joseph Gilgun-better known as Coronation Street's Jamie Armstrong and Bill Tarmey, who played the legendary character Jack Duckworth, sign autographs for pigeon fanciers at the Show of the Year 1997 at the Winter Gardens Photo: Mike Foster

Radio One Roadshow kicks off on Blackpool beach - were you there?

3. Blackpool in 1997

Radio One Roadshow kicks off on Blackpool beach - were you there? Photo: National World

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark Pub Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble

4. Blackpool in 1997

John Prescott, arguing with heckler Terry Barcock , during a pre-election visit to the Cutty Sark Pub Looking on is Blackpool North and Fleetwood MP Joan Humble Photo: Bill Johnson

