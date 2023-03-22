News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
31 minutes ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
32 minutes ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
2 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

14 Blackpool celebrities and the schools and colleges they attended including David Thewlis, Chris Lowe and Lucy Fallon

Blackpool has an impressive list of famous people who were born in the town and have gone on to have incredibly successful careers on the stage, music and in sport.

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:21 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:42 GMT

Some, such as actor Ricky Tomlinson and musician Robert Smith of The Cure were born in the town, but didn’t spend their childhoods here. But plenty did and their home town helped shape their futures. So, which Blackpool schools and colleges gave the famous their educational foundations? And did you go to the same one?

In case you missed them: Before they were famous: 15 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Blackpool celebrities who found stardom from Lucy Fallon to Zoe Ball

16 famous people who were born, lived or studied in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

21 fascinating retro pictures INSIDE Blackpool Miners' Convalescent Home exactly as it was before it closed

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys, Jodie Prenger and Dan Whiston - did they go to the same school as you?

1. The Blackpool schools and colleges where the celebs studied

Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys, Jodie Prenger and Dan Whiston - did they go to the same school as you? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Actor David Thewlis went to Highfield High School. Notable acting roles include Professor Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Ares in Wonder Woman and as VM Varga, the main antagonist of the third season of Fargo

2. David Thewlis

Actor David Thewlis went to Highfield High School. Notable acting roles include Professor Remus Lupin in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Ares in Wonder Woman and as VM Varga, the main antagonist of the third season of Fargo Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Singer Rae Morris at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On ceremony in 2018. Rae started playing the piano at four years old and attended St George's High School. She went on to study at Cardinal Newman College in Preston. She also worked at Blackpool FC

3. Rae Morris

Singer Rae Morris at Blackpool Illuminations Switch On ceremony in 2018. Rae started playing the piano at four years old and attended St George's High School. She went on to study at Cardinal Newman College in Preston. She also worked at Blackpool FC Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Tenor Alfie Boe went to St Wulstan's Primary School and Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood. As well as notable theatre work, Alfie has performed at national events including the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012 and at the VE 70 concert in London in 2015. He has even performed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

4. Alfie Boe

Tenor Alfie Boe went to St Wulstan's Primary School and Cardinal Allen High School in Fleetwood. As well as notable theatre work, Alfie has performed at national events including the Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012 and at the VE 70 concert in London in 2015. He has even performed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BlackpoolZoe Ball