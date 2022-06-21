Playing a young Snow White here is Jenna-Louise Coleman, who has enjoyed amazing TV success - notably in Emmerdale, Doctor Who and as Victoria in Queen Victoria. She is pictured here in 1999 at the Opera House with Sue Turner Fylde Theatre Group. The Wicked Queen was played by Samantha Linacre
Before they were famous: 15 unearthed photos of fresh-faced Blackpool celebrities who found stardom from Lucy Fallon to Zoe Ball

Blackpool has produced its fair share of household names who have hit the big time.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 4:14 pm

These rarely seen youthful photos show some of the resort’s biggest names before they were famous – in the days when they were just about to make their breakthrough.

And hailing from the vibrancy and glitz and glamour of Blackpool, they were already at a prime advantage. However, whether it be stage, TV or the music industry, years of hard work and determination certainly paid off for these celebs.

1. Before they were famous

Alfie Boe is one of the Fylde's most famous stars and has enjoyed phenomenal world wide success. This photo is captioned Wizard of Oz, and was probably taken ahead of a local performance. It was the 1990s before he hit the big time.

2. Before they were famous

Lucy Fallon, who grew up in Cleveleys, is pictured here with Joe Watson in 2007 when she performed with Barbara Jackson Theatre School in Fleetwood. The school had won through to the final 50 for The Sound of Music in the West End. Lucy is most famous for her role as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street for which she has won a string of awards

3. Before they were famous

Ice skating dancer and TV personality Daniel Whiston is from Poulton and this early photo was taken in 1998 as he headed off to skate in America. He is a professional on TV's Dancing on Ice and still lives on the Fylde Coast

4. Before they were famous

This is actor John Simm when he played Danny Kavanagh in Jimmy McGovern's The Lakes back in the late 1990s. He is from Leeds but studied at Blackpool and Fylde College in his early years and was once a member of Blackpool Theatre Company. His most recent success was playing the role of detective Roy Grace in the TV drama based on the novels by Peter James

