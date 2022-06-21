2. Before they were famous

Lucy Fallon, who grew up in Cleveleys, is pictured here with Joe Watson in 2007 when she performed with Barbara Jackson Theatre School in Fleetwood. The school had won through to the final 50 for The Sound of Music in the West End. Lucy is most famous for her role as Bethany Platt in Coronation Street for which she has won a string of awards

Photo: Rob Lock