News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
47 minutes ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
54 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday

11 of Blackpool's ugliest buildings as decided by readers - including Bonny Street police station and old Woolworths in Waterloo Road

We recently asked you which Blackpool buildings you found the most beautiful and… the ugliest.

By Claire Lark
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:11 BST

Hundreds of people replied with their thoughts, keen to let us know which ones are less appealing to the eye. We have already published Blackpool’s most beautiful buildings, according to you, but these are the ones readers are not so keen on. Do you agree? You can read the full Facebook thread here

In case you missed them: 15 Blackpool buildings which are the resort's most beautiful according to readers - including Blackpool Tower and the White Tower

18 lost scenes of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station back in the day

13 scenes reveal a decade of change in Blackpool town centre through the eyes of Google Street View - including Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street

It's definitely a landmark and when it is demolished as part of the central development project, it will leave a hole in the skyline. According to our readers the former Blackpool Police Station in Bonny Street is one of the worst looking buildings in Blackpool

1. Old Police Station

It's definitely a landmark and when it is demolished as part of the central development project, it will leave a hole in the skyline. According to our readers the former Blackpool Police Station in Bonny Street is one of the worst looking buildings in Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This corner sited building is in a sorrowful state and it's not surprising it has made the hit list. It used to be Woolworths and then Hartes

2. Old Woolworths building in Waterloo Road

This corner sited building is in a sorrowful state and it's not surprising it has made the hit list. It used to be Woolworths and then Hartes Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This is a premier site for a shop but stands empty at the moment. It used to be the Bradford and Bingley Building Society and was a furniture shop before then. Do you agree it is one of the worst?

3. Old Bradford and Bingley site

This is a premier site for a shop but stands empty at the moment. It used to be the Bradford and Bingley Building Society and was a furniture shop before then. Do you agree it is one of the worst? Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This has only just opened. But it made the grade as a building with no eye-catching appeal.

4. Premier Inn, Talbot Square

This has only just opened. But it made the grade as a building with no eye-catching appeal. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
BlackpoolWoolworthsFacebookGoogle Street View