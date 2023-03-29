News you can trust since 1873
18 lost scenes of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station back in the day

It certainly served its purpose for the best part of eight decades but there was no getting away from it – the bus station was a cold and drafty place to stand waiting for a bus.

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:06 BST

It was built in 1939, innovative for its day with a multi-purpose use as a car park. Trawling through these pictures, it’s evident right back to the early days that it was dark, dismal and criticised. On the back of one photo, the opening paragraph says: ‘The worst possible advert for a seaside resort – that’s the unanimous verdict on Blackpool’s seedy Talbot Road bus station.’ But saying that, we all have memories of the station, aside from the smell of diesel. Many of us couldn’t have done without it for shopping trips, catching the late bus home after a night out and the daily commute to work. All changed now, of course, but it will remain one of Blackpool’s iconic buildings.

Wide open entrances and exits made for a cold, drafty bus station. This was in 1982

Wide open entrances and exits made for a cold, drafty bus station. This was in 1982

As it was in March 1988

As it was in March 1988

A great scene from July 1970

A great scene from July 1970

An early photo inside the car park, September 1938

An early photo inside the car park, September 1938

