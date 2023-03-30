13 scenes reveal a decade of change in Blackpool town centre through the eyes of Google Street View - including Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street
Contrasting images from Google Street View reveal changes in Blackpool town centre through a decade.
By Claire Lark
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST
Blackpool is undergoing a huge £21m transformation to its shopping zone with ongoing construction work to extend the main area – and the difference already is staggering. The photos reveal shops which have been stripped from the high street but also show pubs and bars on Market Street, an area which has been carefully planned for entertainment and nightlife.
In case you missed them: 18 lost scenes of Blackpool's 'dark, dismal and seedy' Talbot Road Bus Station back in the day
24 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool North Station - the trains, station, platforms and people in the 80s and 90s
Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 4