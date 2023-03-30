1 . Urban Contrast

These two scenes in Market Street are worlds apart. The top one was taken in 2009 and shows NTK bar and an empty space ready for redevelopment. JD Wetherspoon's The Layton Rakes rose from the rubble and Brannigans has taken over NTK in the more recent 2022 picture. The clever use of buildings has created an area for nightlife, with Revolution further down. The Mitre and other bars are tucked away out of view in West Street to the right Photo: National World