13 scenes reveal a decade of change in Blackpool town centre through the eyes of Google Street View - including Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street

Contrasting images from Google Street View reveal changes in Blackpool town centre through a decade.

By Claire Lark
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST

Blackpool is undergoing a huge £21m transformation to its shopping zone with ongoing construction work to extend the main area – and the difference already is staggering. The photos reveal shops which have been stripped from the high street but also show pubs and bars on Market Street, an area which has been carefully planned for entertainment and nightlife.

These two scenes in Market Street are worlds apart. The top one was taken in 2009 and shows NTK bar and an empty space ready for redevelopment. JD Wetherspoon's The Layton Rakes rose from the rubble and Brannigans has taken over NTK in the more recent 2022 picture. The clever use of buildings has created an area for nightlife, with Revolution further down. The Mitre and other bars are tucked away out of view in West Street to the right

1. Urban Contrast

These two scenes in Market Street are worlds apart. The top one was taken in 2009 and shows NTK bar and an empty space ready for redevelopment. JD Wetherspoon's The Layton Rakes rose from the rubble and Brannigans has taken over NTK in the more recent 2022 picture. The clever use of buildings has created an area for nightlife, with Revolution further down. The Mitre and other bars are tucked away out of view in West Street to the right Photo: National World

Leonard Dews, one of Blackpool's long-standing jewellers is featured in this contrasting montage at the corner of Church Street and Market Street. The shop on the opposite side of the road used to be The Orange Shop

2. Urban Contrast

Leonard Dews, one of Blackpool's long-standing jewellers is featured in this contrasting montage at the corner of Church Street and Market Street. The shop on the opposite side of the road used to be The Orange Shop Photo: Google

Two pictures which show Church Street in 2009 and 2022. The Grand Theatre's dome is clearly visible. A change in shops is evident, Millets has gone and is now left empty. Further along, Ann Summers has been replaced by a bargain store and BHS has gone

3. Urban Contrast

Two pictures which show Church Street in 2009 and 2022. The Grand Theatre's dome is clearly visible. A change in shops is evident, Millets has gone and is now left empty. Further along, Ann Summers has been replaced by a bargain store and BHS has gone Photo: Google

The top picture shows a crumbled Yates's Wine Lodge in 2009 and the second photo shows the smart new Premier Inn facing Talbot Square

4. Urban Contrast

The top picture shows a crumbled Yates's Wine Lodge in 2009 and the second photo shows the smart new Premier Inn facing Talbot Square Photo: Google

