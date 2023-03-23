15 Blackpool buildings which are the resort's most beautiful according to readers - including Blackpool Tower and the White Tower
We asked readers on social media which buildings in Blackpool they thought were the most beautiful.
These pictures, in no particular order, show the ones frequently mentioned. Of course our Tower was a firm favourite, as well as the Winter Gardens and the popular cafe in Stanley Park. Blackpool was criticised this week in a list of ranked British seaside resorts. Blackpool was a mere 17th out of 20. But our resort has a wealth of attractions and reasons to come here and the millions of tourists who do, can’t all be wrong. Do you agree with our readers’ opinions? Which buildings do you admire in our town?
In case you missed them: 9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins
21 fascinating retro pictures INSIDE Blackpool Miners' Convalescent Home exactly as it was before it closed
Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here