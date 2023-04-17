News you can trust since 1873
21 memorable scenes which snapshot kids and life at Blackpool high schools in 1999

All these photos are from 1999 at the dawn of the new Millennium.

By Claire Lark
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

It was an exciting year in Blackpool schools and digging through our archives revealed some gems which are bound to get you reminiscing.

Palatine High School pupils Mathew Wheelhouse (left) and Nicholas Whiteside, duelling under the supervision of Caroline Oakes (from the Shakespearean Young People's Theatre). Caroline trained at the Performing Arts section of Blackpool and the Fylde College

1. High School 1999

Palatine High School pupils Mathew Wheelhouse (left) and Nicholas Whiteside, duelling under the supervision of Caroline Oakes (from the Shakespearean Young People's Theatre). Caroline trained at the Performing Arts section of Blackpool and the Fylde College Photo: Bill Johnson

Danny Bonell, Josh Wilson and Jenna Bullock from Millfield High School were reviewing books

2. High School 1999

Danny Bonell, Josh Wilson and Jenna Bullock from Millfield High School were reviewing books Photo: Dawn Castle

Unit Manager Ann Fiddies announces the day's menu on Radio Warbreck, while Station Manager Chris Houghton (right) and DJ Alex Hutchinson tuck into their sausage butties at Warbreck High School

3. High School 1999

Unit Manager Ann Fiddies announces the day's menu on Radio Warbreck, while Station Manager Chris Houghton (right) and DJ Alex Hutchinson tuck into their sausage butties at Warbreck High School Photo: Bill Johnson

Three pupils from St Mary's High School in Blackpool have won the regional final of the 'Youth Speaks' competition. Pictured in mid-debate are Kenny Logue (16), Stephanie Spiteri (13) and Christopher Wynne (15)

4. High School 1999

Three pupils from St Mary's High School in Blackpool have won the regional final of the 'Youth Speaks' competition. Pictured in mid-debate are Kenny Logue (16), Stephanie Spiteri (13) and Christopher Wynne (15) Photo: Rob Lock

