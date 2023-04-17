All these photos are from 1999 at the dawn of the new Millennium.
It was an exciting year in Blackpool schools and digging through our archives revealed some gems which are bound to get you reminiscing.
1. High School 1999
Palatine High School pupils Mathew Wheelhouse (left) and Nicholas Whiteside, duelling under the supervision of Caroline Oakes (from the Shakespearean Young People's Theatre). Caroline trained at the Performing Arts section of Blackpool and the Fylde College Photo: Bill Johnson
2. High School 1999
Danny Bonell, Josh Wilson and Jenna Bullock from Millfield High School were reviewing books Photo: Dawn Castle
3. High School 1999
Unit Manager Ann Fiddies announces the day's menu on Radio Warbreck, while Station Manager Chris Houghton (right) and DJ Alex Hutchinson tuck into their sausage butties at Warbreck High School Photo: Bill Johnson
4. High School 1999
Three pupils from St Mary's High School in Blackpool have won the regional final of the 'Youth Speaks' competition. Pictured in mid-debate are Kenny Logue (16), Stephanie Spiteri (13) and Christopher Wynne (15) Photo: Rob Lock