26 memorable pictures which capture life at Blackpool high schools in 2012

So many memories wrapped up in these photos.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

They were all taken at high schools in Blackpool in 2012 and are bound to have past pupils reminiscing. They will be well into their 20’s now…

A lorry converted into a science laboratory visited St George's High School, Marton. L-R Phillipa Barber, Thomas Dewhirst, Jake Ratcliffe, Talia Stott and Amy Steedman.

A lorry converted into a science laboratory visited St George's High School, Marton. L-R Phillipa Barber, Thomas Dewhirst, Jake Ratcliffe, Talia Stott and Amy Steedman. Photo: Martin Bostock

Year 7 students from Montgomery High School planting bulbs. Back L-R Rachel Eden, Megan Binns, Adam Cosgrove, Shania Forbes, Adam Holgate, Bradon Hunt and Ercan Mustafa. Front L-R Cassidy Kiernan, Nathan Shenton and Emily Whitehead.

Year 7 students from Montgomery High School planting bulbs. Back L-R Rachel Eden, Megan Binns, Adam Cosgrove, Shania Forbes, Adam Holgate, Bradon Hunt and Ercan Mustafa. Front L-R Cassidy Kiernan, Nathan Shenton and Emily Whitehead. Photo: Martin Bostock

St Mary's Catholic High School and Montgomery High School battle it out on the netball court

St Mary's Catholic High School and Montgomery High School battle it out on the netball court Photo: Bill Johnson

Lord Alan Sugar meets Bispham High School pupils Natalie Markham and Hollie Shone. What was the event?

Lord Alan Sugar meets Bispham High School pupils Natalie Markham and Hollie Shone. What was the event? Photo: submit

