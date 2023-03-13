There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and sometimes a good giggle.
We have thousands of school pictures in our archives and these snapshot the year of 2007 – for those who were at high school. So many memories … are you pictured?
1. High School 2007
Palatine High School held a smoking awareness week. Pupils Katie Morris (14) and Natalie Jalil (14) looking at a display board showing images of unhealthy lungs
Photo: Mark Pearson
2. High School 2007
Li'l Chris (centre) performing at Beacon Hill High School, Blackpool. Pictured with Chris are L-R George Meredith, Reece McDowall, Luke Arnold, Joe Hugill and Mark Owen
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. High School 2007
Palatine High School All Stars Year 11 football team. Back L-R Jack Wealthall, Tyler Butterworth, Donnie Pollock, Chris Rogers, Stewart Ralston and Stephen Dennis. Front L-R Kristian Jeffrey, Alexander Grice, Kurt Bradley, Tom Bird, Miles Arrowsmith and Andrew Harwood
Photo: Martin Bostock
4. High School 2007
Pupils at Mongomery High School donated gifts to the Gazette Presents of Mind Appeal. L-R are Lauren Cholmondeley (14), Laura Catterall (14), Declan Cowlishaw (15), Pupil Voice Coordinator Debbie Park, Community Fundraiser for Brian House Jane Molyneux, Becky Holdich (14), Hayley Jackson (14) and Ben Richardson (14)
Photo: Mark Pearson