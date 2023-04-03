24 memorable scenes which snapshot life at Blackpool high schools in 2011
These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to 2011.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
It’s not a lifetime ago but those in the pictures are well into their 20s now – time for a reminisce!
In case you missed them: 23 memorable Blackpool high school pictures from 2010 - including the day when England Lioness Jill Scott went to Montgomery High School
29 scenes captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the years 2002 and 2003
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6