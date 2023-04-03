News you can trust since 1873
24 memorable scenes which snapshot life at Blackpool high schools in 2011

These brilliant pictures of kids at high school in Blackpool go back to 2011.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

It’s not a lifetime ago but those in the pictures are well into their 20s now – time for a reminisce!

Bispham High School Festival of Dance at Blackpool's Opera House. Pictured from left, Kieran Austin, Charlotte Bendall, Kayleigh Mack-Thomson, Connor Pierce and Holly Bendall

Bispham High School Festival of Dance at Blackpool's Opera House. Pictured from left, Kieran Austin, Charlotte Bendall, Kayleigh Mack-Thomson, Connor Pierce and Holly Bendall Photo: Bill Johnson

There were incentives for behaving well at Collegiate High School. Children who arrive on time, attend well and achieve good marks were awarded points which could be traded for mobile phone vouchers, shopping vouchers and other treats. Pictured are Kyle Evans, headteacher Cherry Ridgway, Kurtis Busby and Laura Pepper

There were incentives for behaving well at Collegiate High School. Children who arrive on time, attend well and achieve good marks were awarded points which could be traded for mobile phone vouchers, shopping vouchers and other treats. Pictured are Kyle Evans, headteacher Cherry Ridgway, Kurtis Busby and Laura Pepper Photo: Martin Bostock

Bispham High School were visited Bike Doctors Emma Peasland and Doug Cox, from Sustrans and Blackpool Council to give all student and staff bicycles a first class service. Pictured - Tianny White (13), Jake Webster (14) and Troy Stokes (14) with Emma Peasland Sustrans Bike It Officer, adjusting a front wheel

Bispham High School were visited Bike Doctors Emma Peasland and Doug Cox, from Sustrans and Blackpool Council to give all student and staff bicycles a first class service. Pictured - Tianny White (13), Jake Webster (14) and Troy Stokes (14) with Emma Peasland Sustrans Bike It Officer, adjusting a front wheel Photo: submit

Blackpool and the Fylde College held an art competition for local high schools, their work is being displayed in the college gallery. Owen Burrows from Arnold School is pictured

Blackpool and the Fylde College held an art competition for local high schools, their work is being displayed in the college gallery. Owen Burrows from Arnold School is pictured Photo: Martin Bostock

