29 memories captured at Blackpool schools which will have you reminiscing if you were there in 2009

There’s always something to talk about when looking through old school photos.

By Claire Lark
11 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 3:53pm

And this bunch of pictures will be no different as they take in Blackpool’s schools during the year of 2009. Are you pictured?

1. School in 2009

Baines Endowed CE Primary School cricket group

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. School in 2009

The Service of Dedication for the new buildings at St Nicholas CofE Primary School

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. School in 2009

Council workers, police, local residents and children took part in a Community Clean-up on Kincraig Road in Bispham. Chloe George and Jamie McCracken tidying outside Kincraig Primary School

Photo: Rob Lock

4. School in 2009

Rollapaluza roller racing at Waterloo Primary School, Blackpool. Thomas Hayhurst clocks up a fast speed

Photo: Martin Bostock

