News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

29 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool Brownies, Guides and Rainbows which bring back all the memories of the 90s and 00s

These fabulous pictures bring back all the memories of Blackpool’s thriving Brownie community as well as Guides and the younger Rainbows.

By Claire Lark
4 hours ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:09pm

Awards, charity events and fun days dominated the decade. Pictures from elsewhere in the Fylde too – you might recognise someone…

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: 25 scenes of Blackpool Scouts, Cubs and Beavers which bring back all the memories of the 1990s

14 scenes inside Blackpool Tower Jungle Jim's - the kids' adventure playground of the 90s and 00s

21 evocative pictures of lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Wild Mouse, Log Flume and Noah's Ark

1. Blackpool Brownies

14th St Paul's Brownies in Marton won the 1997 Brownie Competition held at Baines School. In addition to winning the Owl Standard, they were presented with the Hodgson Trophy, awarded for the highest marks in Marton district, by former 14th Brownies Snowy Owl - Mrs Ruth Hodgson. Back, from left, Mrs Ruth Hodgson, Brown Owl Alison Taylor, Fluffy Owl Beverley Beardall. Front, from left, team members Lucy Dyer, Hayley Ward, Felicity Selcoe and Aimee Sharples

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Brownies

Leanne Thompson and Emma Stamford of the 37th Blackpool Salvation Army Brownies taking part in a sponsored car wash to raise money for their troop, 1996

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Brownies

Blackpool North Division Guide Association Carol Service at St John's Church. Nine year old Joanne Ford of the 2nd Bispham Brownies, shows the Light of Peace to the Deputy Mayor of Blackpool - Councillor Don Clapham and the Deputy Mayoress - Mrs Jill Clapham, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Brownies

Fylde coast Guides and Brownies at the Thinking Day at the Winter Gardens, 2000. From left, Laura Kelsall, Sophie Woods, Sophie Holliday, Jennie Ormrod, and Suzanne Midgeley

Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
RainbowsBlackpoolFylde