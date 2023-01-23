Did someone say let’s go to Jungle Jim’s?

It was top of the list in the 90s and 00s for an afternoon out or a themed, action packed kids birthday party. With its slides, padded climbing areas, ball ponds and slides, it was a great place for kids to let off steam when visiting Blackpool Tower. These pictures go right back to the 90s and 00s. It closed down in 2019 but memories soon fade so these photos remind us of what it was like inside.

1. Back to Jungle Jim's The towering adventure land, so recognisable Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

2. Back to Jungle Jims Jungle Jim's as it was in 2008 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. Back to Jungle Jim's Jungle Jim's Towering Adventureland was on level 5 at Blackpool Tower. This was the Restaurant 1894 Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales

4. Back to Jungle Jim's Bug-splatting in the treasure chamber Photo: Bill Johnson Photo Sales