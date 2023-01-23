News you can trust since 1873
14 scenes inside Blackpool Tower Jungle Jim's - the kids' adventure playground of the 90s and 00s

Did someone say let’s go to Jungle Jim’s?

By Claire Lark
32 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 10:30am

It was top of the list in the 90s and 00s for an afternoon out or a themed, action packed kids birthday party. With its slides, padded climbing areas, ball ponds and slides, it was a great place for kids to let off steam when visiting Blackpool Tower. These pictures go right back to the 90s and 00s. It closed down in 2019 but memories soon fade so these photos remind us of what it was like inside.

1. Back to Jungle Jim's

The towering adventure land, so recognisable

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Back to Jungle Jims

Jungle Jim's as it was in 2008

Photo: National World

3. Back to Jungle Jim's

Jungle Jim's Towering Adventureland was on level 5 at Blackpool Tower. This was the Restaurant 1894

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Back to Jungle Jim's

Bug-splatting in the treasure chamber

Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Pleasure Beach