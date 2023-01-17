News you can trust since 1873
9 retro scenes of Blackpool's bargain store Pricebusters from the 80s to 00s

And there was nowhere better to shop for cut price goods than Pricebusters which occupied one of Blackpool’s prime sites on the corner of Bank Hey Street for the best part of three decades.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago

This small clutch of pictures remind us of the familiar shop and how it changed through the years, as well as memorable scenes inside.

1. Pricebusters

Blackpool Pricebusters as it was in 2007

Photo: Mark Pearson

2. Pricebusters

Inside Pricebusters, 1985

Photo: National World

3. Pricebusters

Sat Navs for fifty quid back in the late noughties

Photo: Rob Lock

4. National World

The popular Blackpool store in the 1980s

Photo: Pricebusters

Blackpool