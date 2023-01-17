9 retro scenes of Blackpool's bargain store Pricebusters from the 80s to 00s
And there was nowhere better to shop for cut price goods than Pricebusters which occupied one of Blackpool’s prime sites on the corner of Bank Hey Street for the best part of three decades.
By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
This small clutch of pictures remind us of the familiar shop and how it changed through the years, as well as memorable scenes inside.
