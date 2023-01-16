News you can trust since 1873
Grab City Blaze: 12 scenes of one of Blackpool's most dramatic fires which ravaged through the heart of the Golden Mile in 2002

Just over 20 years ago, a blaze ripped through Grab City amusement arcade engulfing the building, a take-away and pub and threatened neighbouring Louis Tussauds Waxworks.

By Claire Lark
4 hours ago

More than 100 firemen tackled the inferno on the promenade as buildings collapsed around them.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gerry O'Neill said his men had been called out shortly after midnight to what appeared to be a small blaze in a neon light on the outside of an amusement arcade.

But when they arrived a severe fire was burning inside the building. At the time, Mr O'Neill said: "Although it was a rainy night, the high winds fanned the fire and caused it to spread. My men were faced with buildings which were collapsing as they fought to save the wax works. This was a very, very big fire which started after midnight and went on for six more hours." An investigation into the blaze later concluded it had been an arson attack which led to the imprisonment of four people. These pictures bring back the horror of that night…

1. Grab City Fire

Firefighters at the scene trying to stabilise the main Grab City sign

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Grab City Fire

Thick Black smoke covered the promenade as the blaze took hold

Photo: Dave Nelson

3. Grab City Fire

Blackpool Promenade had to be partially closed due to debris from the Grab City fire site becoming hazardous due to high winds. There was traffic chaos on the southbound route

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Grab City Fire

This was the demolition of the remains of the arcade

Photo: Rob Lock

