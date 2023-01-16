But when they arrived a severe fire was burning inside the building. At the time, Mr O'Neill said: "Although it was a rainy night, the high winds fanned the fire and caused it to spread. My men were faced with buildings which were collapsing as they fought to save the wax works. This was a very, very big fire which started after midnight and went on for six more hours." An investigation into the blaze later concluded it had been an arson attack which led to the imprisonment of four people. These pictures bring back the horror of that night…