26 dramatic images of the Riverdance ferry incident in Blackpool which capture how it unfolded, the rescue operation and aftermath

This month marks 15 years since the fateful night when the Riverdance ferry became stranded on the sands.

By Claire Lark
40 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 12:36pm

A winter storm had pushed the ro-ro ship to shallows by a huge wave with 24 crew and passengers on board and tons of cargo.

An incredible rescue operation swung into action involving three helicopters, two lifeboats and an army of emergency workers, who worked tirelessly to bring the people on board safely to shore.

And miraculously, they did, in treacherous conditions.

The crew declared a mayday on January 31 2008, while sailing the vessel from Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland to Heysham. It was a dramatic sight. A sight which saw 100,000 tourists flock to the promenade to catch a glimpse of the stricken vessel. It was grounded for the best part of a year until it was broken into pieces by salvagers. These photos, many unseen since the story unfolded, capture the scenes and the aftermath.

1. Remembering Riverdance

This picture montage shows the Riverdance photographed in the shadows of the Blackpool coastline, some of the thousands of people who visited Cleveleys to see the stricken ship and packets of chocolate biscuits washed ashore with other lost cargo

Photo: National World

2. Remembering Riverdance

This was possibly one of the first photos taken as the vessel began to lose control. Waves pounded it towards the sandbanks

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Remembering Riverdance

Daylight breaks on February 1 2008 revealing the full scale of the incident

Photo: Christopher Furlong

4. Remembering Riverdance

Coastguards at the scene

Photo: Christopher Furlong

