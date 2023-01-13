An incredible rescue operation swung into action involving three helicopters, two lifeboats and an army of emergency workers, who worked tirelessly to bring the people on board safely to shore.

The crew declared a mayday on January 31 2008, while sailing the vessel from Warrenpoint in Northern Ireland to Heysham. It was a dramatic sight. A sight which saw 100,000 tourists flock to the promenade to catch a glimpse of the stricken vessel. It was grounded for the best part of a year until it was broken into pieces by salvagers. These photos, many unseen since the story unfolded, capture the scenes and the aftermath.