News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Raging Seas: 17 spectacular images which show Blackpool battered by storms and rough seas through the decades

Blackpool is used to one thing – the weather.

By Claire Lark
55 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 2:43pm

And as these incredible images show, it has taken a real beating by Mother Nature through the years. In the firing line from Atlantic depressions, Blackpool has seen the worst of the British weather and the gale-force winds which repeatedly bring scenes like these to our shores. Thanks to modern sea defences constructed in recent years, the whole of the Fylde Coast is better protected – but it hasn’t always been that way. The sheer power in the waves are captured against the backdrop and familiarity of our town and remind us how the sea can change dramatically and should never be underestimated.

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more. Sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: 11 retro scenes of Blackpool's lost South Shore baths - the open air pool which the Sandcastle Waterpark replaced

13 Blackpool buildings which were once treasured but now lost to history

11 scenes of a wrecked Blackpool North Shore Boating Pool when it fell into disrepair in the 1980s

1. Raging Seas

Waves battering Blackpool seafront on March 9, 1993

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Raging Seas

Against the backdrop of South Shore, the sea batters the coastline in November 1972

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Raging Seas

Stormy seas off Norbreck Castle, 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

4. Raging Seas

September 1988 - Waves crash over the sea defences in dramatic style at North Shore

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Blackpool