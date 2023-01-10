And as these incredible images show, it has taken a real beating by Mother Nature through the years. In the firing line from Atlantic depressions, Blackpool has seen the worst of the British weather and the gale-force winds which repeatedly bring scenes like these to our shores. Thanks to modern sea defences constructed in recent years, the whole of the Fylde Coast is better protected – but it hasn’t always been that way. The sheer power in the waves are captured against the backdrop and familiarity of our town and remind us how the sea can change dramatically and should never be underestimated.