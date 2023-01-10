The pool officially opened in June 1923 and was modelled on the Colosseum in Rome. It was a haven for tourists and for a generation of locals to cool off on the warmest of days and through the decades also provided a catwalk for thousands of bathing beauty queens. They succumbed to the ever changing habits of British seaside resorts when people demanded bigger and better attractions. They were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark which in itself is key to the success of Blackpool’s tourism. But these pictures pull at the heart-strings, capturing days gone by when things seemed simpler...