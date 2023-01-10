News you can trust since 1873
11 retro scenes of Blackpool's lost South Shore baths - the open air pool which the Sandcastle Waterpark replaced

The glory days of the stunning South Shore Open Air Baths are captured in these nostalgic memories.

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

The pool officially opened in June 1923 and was modelled on the Colosseum in Rome. It was a haven for tourists and for a generation of locals to cool off on the warmest of days and through the decades also provided a catwalk for thousands of bathing beauty queens. They succumbed to the ever changing habits of British seaside resorts when people demanded bigger and better attractions. They were eventually pulled down and replaced by the immensely popular Sandcastle Waterpark which in itself is key to the success of Blackpool’s tourism. But these pictures pull at the heart-strings, capturing days gone by when things seemed simpler...

1. South Shore Open Air Pool - the memories

Huge crowds in the 1960s when South Shore Baths hosted Miss Blackpool

Photo: submit

2. South Shore Open Air Baths - the memories

The glory days of South Shore Open Air Baths, demolished to make way for the all-weather Sandcastle

Photo: Historical

3. South Shore Open Air Baths - the memories

This historic picture shows the pool under construction. It opened in June, 1923. The biggest of its kind in the world it was designed by Blackpool Council architect John Charles Robinson

Photo: submit

4. South Shore Open Air Baths - the memories

South Shore Open Air Baths, Blackpool from the book The A-Z of Blackpool, by Allan W Wood and Chris Bottomley, published by Amberley Publishing

Photo: submit

