With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. These scenes are from the 1990s and early 2000s which show why Blackpool is great. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. You might even spot yourself…