Right back to 1997 in this colourful shot of deckchairs in the sun

24 Blackpool scenes which will transport you back to the hazy days of summer in the 90s and 00s

We’re not quite at the dipping in the sea stage just yet (for most people). But as we crawl out of winter and look forward to a spell of sunny weather this week - it gives us the ideal excuse to look back at Blackpool when it comes to life for the season.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:45 pm

With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. These scenes are from the 1990s and early 2000s which show why Blackpool is great. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. You might even spot yourself…

1. Nostalgic Blackpool

And the place comes to life at night - crowds throng the Promenade for a firework display in 1998

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Nostalgic Blackpool

Deckchair attendants taking a break or are they on their holidays? These guys were snapped in 1996

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Nostalgic Blackpool

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. Nostalgic Blackpool

Jam packed - the beach on a hot day in the 90s

Photo: JPIMedia

