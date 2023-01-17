News you can trust since 1873
25 scenes of Blackpool Scouts, Cubs and Beavers which bring back all the memories of the 1990s

Blackpool has a thriving scouting community and these photos are a throwback to the days of the 90s.

By Claire Lark
17 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 10:15am

Awards, Gang Show, charity events, fun days and new scout huts dominated the decade. You might recognise someone…

1. Scouting Memories

1st Staining Cub Scout Pack, 1997

Photo: submit

2. Scouting memories

Robert Briggs with son Stuart and grandson Alexander, 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Scouting Memories

Blackpool District Cubs, Scouts and Beavers collected money and presents for the United for Christmas appeal. Pictured are Matthew Kilcoyne, Alan Wrigley and Ben Sly

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Scouting Memories

Stephen Whitehead from BNFL giving First Aid equipment to Blackpool Scout Group, 1998

Photo: submit

