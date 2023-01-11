News you can trust since 1873
34 brilliant scenes which capture a generation of kids at Blackpool high schools in the 1990s

The 1990s – what an era.

By Claire Lark
4 minutes ago

These pictures were snapped at Blackpool high schools during the decade when our photographers were out and about taking pictures of all the brilliant events, achievements and school life happening in our town. They are guaranteed to have you reminiscing over your school days…

1. High School in the 90s

Young referees from Highfield High School, Blackpool in 1998. Back from left Glyn Lawson, Craig Worrall, Craig Parkes, Jason Gough, Stuart Edmondson, Damian Eastwood, Wayne Binks, Paul Summers, Lee Crane, Michael Floweth

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. High School in the 90s

Collegiate High School under 15 boys were Blackpool schools athletics champions and the under 13 girls grabbed the title of Fylde Coast athletic champions, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. High School in the 90s

Greenlands High School pupils Zoe Barker, Tina Meeham, Claire Brown, Kate Harvey and Sarah Lockwood. 

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. High School in the 90s

The Bishop of Lancaster, the Rt Rev Stephen Pedley, visited Millfield School in Thornton and spent some time chatting to pupils in 1999 Pic L-R: Head Boy Robert Hooper (16), Deputy Head Girl Charlotte Halstead (15), Bishop of Lancaster, Father John Fairclough, Head Girl Carly Dawson (16) and Deputy Head Boy John Rushton (15). PIC BY ROB LOCK

Photo: Rob Lock

