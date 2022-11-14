News you can trust since 1873
Head teacher of Mereside Primary School David Wright with pupils in 1998
26 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who spearheaded our primary schools in the 90s and 00s

If there was one teacher most of us do remember from school – it’s probably the headteacher.

By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 3:44pm

And in the 1990s and 2000s our photographers were out in Blackpool schools snapping away at all the fabulous events which went on – and most of the time the headteachers were in the pictures. We have tried to cover as many schools as possible and we’ve put together a gallery of some of the best. Of course as well as the headteachers, there are plenty of kids pictured too – you might recognise some.

1. Primary Headteachers

Bispham Endowed CE Junior School were celebrating their good Ofsted report in 1997. Back, from left, Karl Edwards, Julian Hadden, Mrs Ann Taylor (acting headteacher), Richard Loynds. Front, from left, Sarah Davies, Amy Tobin, Emma Neilson, Cherise Rostron and Nathan Turner

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Primary Headteacher

Grange Park Primary School Barry Wood and Alison Gilchrist being waited on by 'Dinmore Diner staff' Stacey Sutherland, Richard Whalley, Daniel Grant, Christopher Vandalli and Sara Woodman, 1997

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. Primary Headteachers

Headteacher of Revoe Primary School Bill Horsley in the school basement which was to be transformed into a first-step centre, 1997

Photo: Martin Bostock

4. Primary Headteachers

Children from St John Vianney School with headteacher Adrian Metcalf in 1997. Pictured with him are Elizabeth Plant, Marcus Cole, Rachel Worden, Joseph Plant, Niamh Gallagher, Aiden Butterworth, Rebeca Crolla, Jessica Cole, Sarah Hoggatt, Ryan Omally

Photo: DAVE NELSON

