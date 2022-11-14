26 memorable pictures of Blackpool headteachers who spearheaded our primary schools in the 90s and 00s
If there was one teacher most of us do remember from school – it’s probably the headteacher.
By Claire Lark
3 hours ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 3:44pm
And in the 1990s and 2000s our photographers were out in Blackpool schools snapping away at all the fabulous events which went on – and most of the time the headteachers were in the pictures. We have tried to cover as many schools as possible and we’ve put together a gallery of some of the best. Of course as well as the headteachers, there are plenty of kids pictured too – you might recognise some.
