Ansdell Primary School
36 adorable scenes of kids across the Fylde Coast on their first day at school in the 00s - including Ansdell, Strike Lane, Anchorsholme, Breck, Norbreck, Lytham CE and more

As children finally go back to school this week, we’ve dug into the archives to find long lost pictures of those first days at school.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 9th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:27 pm

The super cute pictures are mainly from the the decade of the noughties and show children starting school at primary schools right across the Fylde Coast from Thornton to Lytham, Freckleton to Kirkham and those in between. See if you can spot yourself – for parents it will feel like yesterday.

1. First Day at School Memories

Anchorsholme Primary School Red Class

Photo: Kevin Walsh

2. First Day at School Memories

Carleton Primary School

Photo: Kevin Walsh

3. First Day at School Memories

Ansdell Primary School

Photo: Kev Walsh

4. First Day at School Memories

Breck Primary School, Poulton

Photo: Kev Walsh

