18 Blackpool scenes from 1998 - including Illuminations, Blackpool Football Club, Magic Convention and high schools

These pictures hark back 25 years and are an eclectic mix of happenings across Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

From life at high school to football, racing drivers and those in charge of Blackpool’s fabulous illuminations, this is a snapshot of life in 1998.

Year 10 business studies pupils branched out into journalism, by producing their own newspaper at St. Mary's RC High School. Pictured are Nicola Westhead, Danielle Lambert, Kenny Logue (editor), Paul Ronson and Sean Taylor

Year 10 business studies pupils branched out into journalism, by producing their own newspaper at St. Mary's RC High School. Pictured are Nicola Westhead, Danielle Lambert, Kenny Logue (editor), Paul Ronson and Sean Taylor Photo: National World

Former Blackpool Gazette reporter Austin Macauley interviewing Prime Minister Tony Blair when the Labour Party abandoned Blackpool as the venue for their party conference

Former Blackpool Gazette reporter Austin Macauley interviewing Prime Minister Tony Blair when the Labour Party abandoned Blackpool as the venue for their party conference Photo: Rob Lock

Miss Blackpool 1998 Caroline Loeben

Miss Blackpool 1998 Caroline Loeben Photo: Martin Bostock

One of the new aliens glaring at David Scott working on his UFO for Blackpool Illuminations in 1998

One of the new aliens glaring at David Scott working on his UFO for Blackpool Illuminations in 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

