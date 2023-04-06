18 Blackpool scenes from 1998 - including Illuminations, Blackpool Football Club, Magic Convention and high schools
These pictures hark back 25 years and are an eclectic mix of happenings across Blackpool.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
From life at high school to football, racing drivers and those in charge of Blackpool’s fabulous illuminations, this is a snapshot of life in 1998.
In case you missed them: 13 evocative pictures which show how we used to live in Blackpool in the 1960s
9 lost buildings in Blackpool which were landmarks of past times - including Yates's, Palatine Building and Pontins
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 5