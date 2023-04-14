News you can trust since 1873
11 eclectic scenes which show Blackpool in the 1980s

These photos are all from the Gazette archives and focus on people and moments.

By Claire Lark
Published 14th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

From tram crashes and derelict cars to King Kong and heavy snow, they round-up a memorable decade. Do you have any photo memories of Blackpool in the 1980s? Drop us an email

This photo is from 1983 and shows North Shore lift and the abandoned boating pool

King Kong on Blackpool Tower in 1984 has become synonymous with the decade. He caused quite a stir

This was in July 1982 when fire broke out on Central Pier

A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured six people in July 1980

