20 lost scenes of Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark in the 80s and 90s when there were only two water slides and a wave pool
The Sandcastle has evolved over the years and these archive photos remind us how it all looked in the early days.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. Can you remember those early days at the Sandcastle? The photos are from the 80s and 90s.
