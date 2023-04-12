News you can trust since 1873
20 lost scenes of Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark in the 80s and 90s when there were only two water slides and a wave pool

The Sandcastle has evolved over the years and these archive photos remind us how it all looked in the early days.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

It started out with just a couple of slides and the wave pool being the largest attractions. It had flamingos, palm trees, terraces and that all important constant temperature of 84 degrees. Most of that is still there but its changed so much inside adding in 18 water slides and numerous other exciting attractions. Can you remember those early days at the Sandcastle? The photos are from the 80s and 90s.

A different angle across the waterslides opening up to show what the Sandcastle was like in 1989

1. Sandcastle - the early days

A different angle across the waterslides opening up to show what the Sandcastle was like in 1989 Photo: National World

A view of the wave pool. It was innovative in its day

2. Sandcastle - the early days

A view of the wave pool. It was innovative in its day Photo: National World

Generations of people have enjoyed the tropical ambience of the Sandcastle since it first opened in 1986

3. Sandcastle - the early years

Generations of people have enjoyed the tropical ambience of the Sandcastle since it first opened in 1986 Photo: National World

Work was still going here on in June 1986, just before it opened. The photo was taken from the monorail at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

4. Sandcastle - the early years

Work was still going here on in June 1986, just before it opened. The photo was taken from the monorail at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Photo: National World

