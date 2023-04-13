News you can trust since 1873
21 fabulous pictures of The Gazette's G Squad - Blackpool's army of boys and girls who delivered the newspapers in the 1980s

The thump of a newspaper through a letterbox to the floor is brimming on the edge of nostalgia.

By Claire Lark
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST

Times have changed so much in the way we consume news that the sight of a paper boy or girl on a bike, bag slung over the shoulder, overflowing with rolled-up newspapers, is a rare. But back in the 1980s, The Gazette had its own team of youngsters who did the job, every single day. They were the G Squad and judging by the pictures, they seemed to have a great time away from delivering papers with discos, events and day trips. Were you part of the G Squad? These pictures will bring back memories…

Members of the G Squad pictured at the start of their fun trip to Alton Tower in August 1981

G Squad members Jeffrey Doran, Geoffrey Green, Ronnie Anderson and Lisa Doherty who enjoyed an all expenses paid holiday to Ashmeadow Adventure Centre, Arnside

G Squad Search Word Competition winners Carl Henry, Peter Kelly, Peter Staveley, Peter Schofield (Gazette newspaper sales managed) Annette Hunsley and Miss Lovely Legs Jayne Bonsor

This photo was taken as the clocks went back in October 1981 showing G Squad members in high vis jackets to make sure they were safe and seen in the darker months

