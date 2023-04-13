21 fabulous pictures of The Gazette's G Squad - Blackpool's army of boys and girls who delivered the newspapers in the 1980s
The thump of a newspaper through a letterbox to the floor is brimming on the edge of nostalgia.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST
Times have changed so much in the way we consume news that the sight of a paper boy or girl on a bike, bag slung over the shoulder, overflowing with rolled-up newspapers, is a rare. But back in the 1980s, The Gazette had its own team of youngsters who did the job, every single day. They were the G Squad and judging by the pictures, they seemed to have a great time away from delivering papers with discos, events and day trips. Were you part of the G Squad? These pictures will bring back memories…
In case you missed them: 20 lost scenes of Blackpool Sandcastle Waterpark in the 80s and 90s when there were only two water slides and a wave pool
21 pictures of the biggest-ever queues in Blackpool from fans wanting Arctic Monkey tickets to Harry Potter fanatics at the Odeon Cinema and tickets for Blackpool FC play-offs
Page 1 of 5