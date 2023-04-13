Times have changed so much in the way we consume news that the sight of a paper boy or girl on a bike, bag slung over the shoulder, overflowing with rolled-up newspapers, is a rare. But back in the 1980s, The Gazette had its own team of youngsters who did the job, every single day. They were the G Squad and judging by the pictures, they seemed to have a great time away from delivering papers with discos, events and day trips. Were you part of the G Squad? These pictures will bring back memories…