21 pictures of the biggest-ever queues in Blackpool from fans wanting Arctic Monkey tickets to Harry Potter fanatics at the Odeon Cinema and tickets for Blackpool FC play-offs

As Brits we are renowned to be pretty good at queuing.

By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST

And with Blackpool being such a magnet for entertainment, the resort has seen its fair share of long, winding queues of people wanting tickets for gigs and concerts, to meet their heroes, watch the latest movie or grab hot tickets for Blackpool FC’s biggest games. Have a look at these pictures which have been snapped by our photographers through the years as people queued up for a reason.

Arctic Monkeys fans queued in vain for tickets at the Opera House in 2006

1. When we had to queue...

Arctic Monkeys fans queued in vain for tickets at the Opera House in 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

This was Heaven and Hell in 2001 and the reason everyone was queue was because the night club had taken the generous step of offering free entry AND drinks to promote their new image. Queues stretched round to Bank Hey Street

2. When we had to queue...

This was Heaven and Hell in 2001 and the reason everyone was queue was because the night club had taken the generous step of offering free entry AND drinks to promote their new image. Queues stretched round to Bank Hey Street Photo: Rob Lock

Queue outside the Early Learning Centre for Furby toys in 1998

3. When we had to queue...

Queue outside the Early Learning Centre for Furby toys in 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock

Fans queue overnight for Daniel O'Donnell tickets outside the Winter Gardens, Blackpool in 1997

4. When we have to queue...

Fans queue overnight for Daniel O'Donnell tickets outside the Winter Gardens, Blackpool in 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

