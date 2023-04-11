21 pictures of the biggest-ever queues in Blackpool from fans wanting Arctic Monkey tickets to Harry Potter fanatics at the Odeon Cinema and tickets for Blackpool FC play-offs
As Brits we are renowned to be pretty good at queuing.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
And with Blackpool being such a magnet for entertainment, the resort has seen its fair share of long, winding queues of people wanting tickets for gigs and concerts, to meet their heroes, watch the latest movie or grab hot tickets for Blackpool FC’s biggest games. Have a look at these pictures which have been snapped by our photographers through the years as people queued up for a reason.
