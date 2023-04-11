Every single one of these wonderful pets needs a new home and they all have their own stories.
Some are truly heart-breaking involving serious neglect whilst others have found themselves in the amazing care of the RSPCA because their owners have died, become ill or are simply unable to care for them anymore. Whatever their circumstances their stories all deserve happy endings. More information about the individual animals can be found on Blackpool and North Fylde RSPCA website including adoption fees and requirements.
1. Junior
Junior was taken into the care of Blackpool RSPCA after serious welfare concerns. He was emaciated, struggling to maintain his own body temperature and suffering from dental issues. Thanks to their loving care he is bacl tro his ideal weight and is craving a home where he can have the love and care he deserves. He is a three year old Jack Russell Terrier Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
2. Bentley
Bentley is on the lookout for a new home after his previous owner was unable to care for him anymore. He is a big character and a firm favourite amongst the kennel team. Bentley is such a loving boy who can be extremely vocal particularly when he is excited to see you! He is eight and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
3. Emmanuel
Emmanuel, who is two, is a very handsome but timid boy who is searching for a special home. He hasn’t had the best start in life and arrived in the care of the RSPCA after being removed from a multi-cat household of over 60 cats who were living in horrendous conditions Photo: Blackpool RSPCA
4. Bo
Gorgeous Bo has found herself looking for a new home after her previous owner was no longer able to care for her. She is a six year old Staffy, is a super affectionate and loving girl who has bundles of energy. She is looking for an active home where she will receive plenty of exercise Photo: Blackpool RSPCA