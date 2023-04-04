News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
23 minutes ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
53 minutes ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
1 hour ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?
2 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
3 hours ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why

8 of the best dog-friendly pubs and cafes to go for a drink in Blackpool

These are some of the best pubs and cafes in the resort, where your dog will be made to feel welcome this Easter Bank Holiday.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Whether it's a quick brew or a few beers, these pubs and cafes in Blackpool will welcome you and your four-legged companion.

Have we missed anywhere? Email [email protected]

Undefined: readMore
Bren's Barista, on Queen's Street, is open for breakfast, coffee, lunch and licensed afternoon teas 9-5 weekdays and 9-8 weekends. The venue is named after Brenda, a Bernese Mountain Dog who is always willing to lend a paw and bring people into the coffee shop for a brew. Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media

1. Bren's Barista

Bren's Barista, on Queen's Street, is open for breakfast, coffee, lunch and licensed afternoon teas 9-5 weekdays and 9-8 weekends. The venue is named after Brenda, a Bernese Mountain Dog who is always willing to lend a paw and bring people into the coffee shop for a brew. Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media Photo: Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media

Photo Sales
The Dutton Arms, ​441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR, allows dogs both inside and outside the venue. A staff member told The Gazette: "We love a friendly doggo, they will get fussed."

2. The Dutton Arms

The Dutton Arms, ​441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR, allows dogs both inside and outside the venue. A staff member told The Gazette: "We love a friendly doggo, they will get fussed." Photo: The Dutton Arms

Photo Sales
The Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road, has a dog's corner with treats, water and you can even book a doggy birthday party!

3. wbegnews-shovels-nw.jpg

The Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road, has a dog's corner with treats, water and you can even book a doggy birthday party! Photo: Shovels

Photo Sales
Tea World, 6 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AU. Dogs are always welcome here, and can enjoy a range of luxury treats in the cosy cafe. Coffee, cakes and a wide range of exotic teas available.

4. Tea World

Tea World, 6 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AU. Dogs are always welcome here, and can enjoy a range of luxury treats in the cosy cafe. Coffee, cakes and a wide range of exotic teas available. Photo: Tea World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
BlackpoolEmail