8 of the best dog-friendly pubs and cafes to go for a drink in Blackpool

These are some of the best pubs and cafes in the resort, where your dog will be made to feel welcome this Easter Bank Holiday.
Whether it's a quick brew or a few beers, these pubs and cafes in Blackpool will welcome you and your four-legged companion.
Undefined: readMore
1. Bren's Barista
Bren's Barista, on Queen's Street, is open for breakfast, coffee, lunch and licensed afternoon teas 9-5 weekdays and 9-8 weekends. The venue is named after Brenda, a Bernese Mountain Dog who is always willing to lend a paw and bring people into the coffee shop for a brew. Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media Photo: Pic: Dan Martino/JPI Media
2. The Dutton Arms
The Dutton Arms, 441 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1AR, allows dogs both inside and outside the venue. A staff member told The Gazette: "We love a friendly doggo, they will get fussed." Photo: The Dutton Arms
3. wbegnews-shovels-nw.jpg
The Shovels, 260 Common Edge Road, has a dog's corner with treats, water and you can even book a doggy birthday party! Photo: Shovels
4. Tea World
Tea World, 6 Common Edge Rd, Blackpool FY4 5AU. Dogs are always welcome here, and can enjoy a range of luxury treats in the cosy cafe.
Coffee, cakes and a wide range of exotic teas available. Photo: Tea World