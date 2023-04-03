News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
46 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

20 adorable dogs and puppies at Blackpool animal shelter Homeless Hounds who need forever homes

These delightful dogs are all in the care of the amazing team at Homeless Hounds and they are all ready for adoption.

By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:47 BST

Their backgrounds and starts in life are varied and chequered but the one thing they do have in common is the desire for settled environments where they can thrive. These fabulous dogs all have their own stories, are different ages and breeds. Homeless Hounds relies purely on charitable donations but their belief is no healthy dog should be destroyed and work tirelessly to rehome them. You can find out how to adopt here. If you’re looking to give a dog a wonderful new home, have a look through our gallery as we introduce the ones who are are ready to go...

In case you missed them: 11 of Blackpool's ugliest buildings as decided by readers - including Bonny Street police station and old Woolworths in Waterloo Road

13 scenes reveal a decade of change in Blackpool town centre through the eyes of Google Street View - including Church Street, Market Street and Corporation Street

Paul O'Grady Tribute: 9 memorable pictures of the brilliant comedian in Blackpool in his Lily Savage days

This is Nicco, a four month old male husky with the most amazing eyes! He is fully house trained and is friendly with children. He has lots of energy but is settles and learning house rules. He would suit an active home with a playful dog

1. Nicco

This is Nicco, a four month old male husky with the most amazing eyes! He is fully house trained and is friendly with children. He has lots of energy but is settles and learning house rules. He would suit an active home with a playful dog Photo: Homeless Hounds

Photo Sales
Training is coming on nicely for Chloe who is between 18-24 months. She is dog friendly, child friendly, loves walks and sleeps well overnight

2. Chloe

Training is coming on nicely for Chloe who is between 18-24 months. She is dog friendly, child friendly, loves walks and sleeps well overnight Photo: Homeless Hounds

Photo Sales
This is Indie. She's a 10-year-old Weimaraner and is good with other dogs on walks. She wouldn't be suitable in a house with children but absolutely loves a snuggle! She loves good walks and her toys too

3. Indie

This is Indie. She's a 10-year-old Weimaraner and is good with other dogs on walks. She wouldn't be suitable in a house with children but absolutely loves a snuggle! She loves good walks and her toys too Photo: Homeless Hounds

Photo Sales
Tess is new to Homeless Hounds and still under assessment. One of the volunteers said: “I met Tess today – she’s got the best, big waggy tail and she smothered me in kisses! Tess loves treats and she already sits and gives paw. She’s friendly with people, dogs and horses. Tess is nice to walk and doesn’t pull on the lead.

4. Tess

Tess is new to Homeless Hounds and still under assessment. One of the volunteers said: “I met Tess today – she’s got the best, big waggy tail and she smothered me in kisses! Tess loves treats and she already sits and gives paw. She’s friendly with people, dogs and horses. Tess is nice to walk and doesn’t pull on the lead. Photo: Homeless Hounds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
BlackpoolWoolworthsGoogle Street View