These delightful dogs are all in the care of the amazing team at Homeless Hounds and they are all ready for adoption.
Their backgrounds and starts in life are varied and chequered but the one thing they do have in common is the desire for settled environments where they can thrive. These fabulous dogs all have their own stories, are different ages and breeds. Homeless Hounds relies purely on charitable donations but their belief is no healthy dog should be destroyed and work tirelessly to rehome them. You can find out how to adopt here. If you’re looking to give a dog a wonderful new home, have a look through our gallery as we introduce the ones who are are ready to go...
1. Nicco
This is Nicco, a four month old male husky with the most amazing eyes! He is fully house trained and is friendly with children. He has lots of energy but is settles and learning house rules. He would suit an active home with a playful dog Photo: Homeless Hounds
2. Chloe
Training is coming on nicely for Chloe who is between 18-24 months. She is dog friendly, child friendly, loves walks and sleeps well overnight Photo: Homeless Hounds
3. Indie
This is Indie. She's a 10-year-old Weimaraner and is good with other dogs on walks. She wouldn't be suitable in a house with children but absolutely loves a snuggle! She loves good walks and her toys too Photo: Homeless Hounds
4. Tess
Tess is new to Homeless Hounds and still under assessment. One of the volunteers said: “I met Tess today – she’s got the best, big waggy tail and she smothered me in kisses! Tess loves treats and she already sits and gives paw. She’s friendly with people, dogs and horses. Tess is nice to walk and doesn’t pull on the lead. Photo: Homeless Hounds