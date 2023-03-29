He was a comedy genius and trailblazed for the LGBT+ community during his fabulous days as loud-mouthed, heavy smoking drag act Lily Savage. And he came to Blackpool on several occasions, both as himself and as his alter-ego. He proudly took to Blackpool’s famous Wurlitzer organ during a visit in 1996, wowing crowds in the town with his comedy and burst on the stage later that year with a Christmas Cracker special at the Opera House. His last visit to the resort was in October 2022 when he took part in a celebration of reading and language at Word Fest, held at the Winter Gardens. He joined a trio of celebs for ‘in conservation with’ events. He will be so sadly missed.