Paul O'Grady Tribute: 9 memorable pictures of the brilliant comedian in Blackpool in his Lily Savage days

Paul O’Grady was a much-loved figure in the world of TV and comedy.

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:59 BST

He was a comedy genius and trailblazed for the LGBT+ community during his fabulous days as loud-mouthed, heavy smoking drag act Lily Savage. And he came to Blackpool on several occasions, both as himself and as his alter-ego. He proudly took to Blackpool’s famous Wurlitzer organ during a visit in 1996, wowing crowds in the town with his comedy and burst on the stage later that year with a Christmas Cracker special at the Opera House. His last visit to the resort was in October 2022 when he took part in a celebration of reading and language at Word Fest, held at the Winter Gardens. He joined a trio of celebs for ‘in conservation with’ events. He will be so sadly missed.

Paul O'Grady in his days as Lily Savage at the Wurlitzer on North Pier in 1996

Paul O'Grady in his days as Lily Savage at the Wurlitzer on North Pier in 1996 Photo: staff

Paul O'Grady's last visit to Blackpool was in October last year for the Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. He is pictured being interviewed by Konnie Huq

Paul O'Grady's last visit to Blackpool was in October last year for the Word Fest at Blackpool Winter Gardens. He is pictured being interviewed by Konnie Huq Photo: Daniel Martino

This was in 1996 when Paul visited Blackpool as Lily Savage - with all the animal print drama

This was in 1996 when Paul visited Blackpool as Lily Savage - with all the animal print drama Photo: submit

On North Pier in 1996

On North Pier in 1996 Photo: Martin Bostock

