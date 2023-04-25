News you can trust since 1873
9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings and shops in the decade of the 70s

We are stirring the memories here with nine scenes straight from the archives.

By Claire Lark
Published 25th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 08:11 BST

They tap into an era of soaring inflation, unemployment, political change and culture shifts. It was the time of punks, disco, dodgy decor and platform shoes. It was 50 years ago and these pictures show what Blackpool’s streets, shops and buildings were like…

Finks Jewellers on St John's Walk next to St John's Church, 1978

1. Blackpool 1970s

Finks Jewellers on St John's Walk next to St John's Church, 1978

Victoria Street, Blackpool 1976. North side of the street looking towards the sea

2. Blackpool 1970s

Victoria Street, Blackpool 1976. North side of the street looking towards the sea

Construction of Hounds Hill looking up Adelaide Street in 1978

3. Blackpool 1970s

Construction of Hounds Hill looking up Adelaide Street in 1978

A superb picture of Bank Hey Street, 1972

4. Blackpool 1970s

A superb picture of Bank Hey Street, 1972

