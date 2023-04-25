9 lost scenes of Blackpool streets, buildings and shops in the decade of the 70s
We are stirring the memories here with nine scenes straight from the archives.
They tap into an era of soaring inflation, unemployment, political change and culture shifts. It was the time of punks, disco, dodgy decor and platform shoes. It was 50 years ago and these pictures show what Blackpool’s streets, shops and buildings were like…
