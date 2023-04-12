25 Northern Soul scene memories captured at Blackpool Mecca Highland Room and Blackpool Tower Ballroom
These pictures capture the magic of Northern Soul where Blackpool was its heartland in the 1970s.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST
Blackpool’s Mecca - in particular the Highland Room - became synonymous with the music movement with its fast, steady beat and simple lyrics. Thousands of people would flock to the resort for all-nighters, immersing themselves in the vibe. The photos dug from our archives reflect the whole scene back to the early days.
In case you missed them: 12 of the last ‘proper’ old-school pubs still open in Blackpool - including Dutton Arms and Lifeboat Inn
27 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 90s and 00s - including George Hotel, Talk of the Coast, Dutton Arms and Farmer's Arms
Page 1 of 6