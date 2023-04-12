News you can trust since 1873
25 Northern Soul scene memories captured at Blackpool Mecca Highland Room and Blackpool Tower Ballroom

These pictures capture the magic of Northern Soul where Blackpool was its heartland in the 1970s.

By Claire Lark
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

Blackpool’s Mecca - in particular the Highland Room - became synonymous with the music movement with its fast, steady beat and simple lyrics. Thousands of people would flock to the resort for all-nighters, immersing themselves in the vibe. The photos dug from our archives reflect the whole scene back to the early days.

Dancers enjoy one of the Northern Soul all-nighters at the Cala Gran back in 1999

This was the Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2011. Organiser and DJ Richard Searling

This was the Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2011. Organiser and DJ Richard Searling

This was the Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom in 2011. Organiser and DJ Richard Searling

Grooving the moves at Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Grooving the moves at Northern Soul Weekender at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Are you pictured?

Are you pictured?

