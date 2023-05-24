News you can trust since 1873
18 things tourists should do in Blackpool above anything else - according to the locals

We asked readers what they thought our millions of tourists should do in Blackpool and they responded with a range of diverse suggestions.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:10 BST

Of course Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach and the Sandcastle were contenders but simple strolls along the prom and a paddle in the sea were must-do suggestions. But aside from Blackpool's incredible attractions, one clear message sounded throughout the comments and that was a plea to tourists to ‘take their litter home and respect the town’. See the full thread of suggestions here

Tower Fisheries, Shenanigan's, paddling in the sea and the Pleasure Beach...

1. Must do's for tourists in Blackpool

Tower Fisheries, Shenanigan's, paddling in the sea and the Pleasure Beach... Photo: National World

Anne Hindle - "Take their litter home and visit The Regent Emporium on Church Street"

2. Regent Cinema

Anne Hindle - "Take their litter home and visit The Regent Emporium on Church Street" Photo: Martin Bostock

A paddle in the sea is a must for anyone visiting our fabulous resort

3. Paddle in the Sea

A paddle in the sea is a must for anyone visiting our fabulous resort Photo: Daniel Martino

"Easy answer.... Go to Arcade Club" - David Hamilton

4. Arcade Club

"Easy answer.... Go to Arcade Club" - David Hamilton Photo: Daniel Martino

