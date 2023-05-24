18 things tourists should do in Blackpool above anything else - according to the locals
We asked readers what they thought our millions of tourists should do in Blackpool and they responded with a range of diverse suggestions.
By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 13:10 BST
Of course Blackpool Tower, the Pleasure Beach and the Sandcastle were contenders but simple strolls along the prom and a paddle in the sea were must-do suggestions. But aside from Blackpool's incredible attractions, one clear message sounded throughout the comments and that was a plea to tourists to ‘take their litter home and respect the town’. See the full thread of suggestions here
