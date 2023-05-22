News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Distinguished novelist Martin Amis has died aged 73
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
Great Manchester Run 2023: Results from 10k and half-marathon races
Met Office warns of high UV levels as UK temperatures reach 21C
Great Manchester Run 2023: Everything you need to know

17 Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures of the workers who kept the park running through the years

This gallery of photos celebrates the staff at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:55 BST

They are mainly from the decade of the noughties and show workers who kept the rides moving, looked after gardens, served up the chips and hot dogs and many other duties…

In case you missed them: 21 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 90s - the park, the people and the rides including Avalanche, Playstation and The Big One

25 rare scenes which will stir childhood memories of days at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

21 lost rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach including Log Flume, Wild Mouse and Noah's Ark

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Antony Johns preparing for the opening of Nickelodeon Land

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the workers

Antony Johns preparing for the opening of Nickelodeon Land Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Blackpool Pleasure Beach worker Andy Bromilow accompanied his son Josh on a fundraising walk along the length of the park's Big Dipper

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the workers

Blackpool Pleasure Beach worker Andy Bromilow accompanied his son Josh on a fundraising walk along the length of the park's Big Dipper Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Madlen Stephan who worked in the gift shop in 2005

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the workers

Madlen Stephan who worked in the gift shop in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Ausra Cepulyte who worked in one of the restaurants

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach - the workers

Ausra Cepulyte who worked in one of the restaurants Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Blackpool Pleasure Beach