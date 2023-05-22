17 Blackpool Pleasure Beach pictures of the workers who kept the park running through the years
This gallery of photos celebrates the staff at Blackpool Pleasure Beach
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:55 BST
They are mainly from the decade of the noughties and show workers who kept the rides moving, looked after gardens, served up the chips and hot dogs and many other duties…
In case you missed them: 21 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 90s - the park, the people and the rides including Avalanche, Playstation and The Big One
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 5